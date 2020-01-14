YPSO: Women wanted in connection with cashing of fraudulent checks

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two women involved in cashing fraudulent checks at an area bank.

The sheriff’s office says two women went through the drive-up teller at Atlantic Bank, 5030 George Washington Memorial Highway, on Jan. 10 and cashed fraudulent checks.

Both women are described as white females between the ages of 35 and 40. Both were wearing hooded sweatshirts. One woman had the hood over her head with what appears to be yellow-colored fur “extending down the front of the sweatshirt,” the sheriff’s office said.

The women were in a silver Nissan Sentra that didn’t have a front license plate.

Anyone that can identify the women should contact the sheriff’s office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Refer to report number 2000120.