YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are searching for two males who stole a motorcycle from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month.
According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle was stolen May 11 from the Walmart parking lot at 731 E. Rochambeau Drive.
The duo loaded the motorcycle into the back of a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The second person was driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger.
Anyone able to identify the males should contact authorities.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.