YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are searching for two males who stole a motorcycle from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle was stolen May 11 from the Walmart parking lot at 731 E. Rochambeau Drive.

The duo loaded the motorcycle into the back of a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The second person was driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

Anyone able to identify the males should contact authorities.

Males suspected of stealing motorcycle from Walmart parking lot in York County May 11, 2022. (Photo courtesy: YPSO)

