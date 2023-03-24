YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The free Yorktown trolley resumed its full service Friday.

The trolley takes passengers from the American Revolution Museum to Colonial National Historical Park to Riverwalk Landing. Officials say it is also the best way to Visit Yorktown‘s historic district.

The trolleys are equipped with A/C and heat, handicap accessible, and easy to track with the downloadable app. To track the trolleys including their hours of operation, stops, and routes, CLICK HERE.