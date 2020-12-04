Yorktown woman wins over $171K in Virginia Lottery

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A Yorktown woman went to Home Depot to buy some new Christmas and on her way home, she made a quick stop where she ended up hitting the jackpot.

Phyllis Houston stopped at the Wawa at 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown. While there, she decided to play the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game.

One of her tickets matched all five numbers to win the $171,685 jackpot.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she told Lottery officials. “It just feels wonderful!”

Houston used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on her ticket –the winning numbers for the Nov. 25 drawing were 10-17-18-34-38.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Houston, who is retired, said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.