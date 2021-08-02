Yorktown shooting leaves three injured

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot in the 3000 block of Mooretown Road just after midnight Monday morning.

Deputies say medics transported two victims to area hospitals, while the third victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says all of the victims’ injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

Details about the shooting are limited, and the investigation is ongoing.

