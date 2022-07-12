YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The Yorktown Seafood Summerfest is celebrating all things seafood and life on the Chesapeake Bay this weekend.

The festival will have Chesapeake Bay exhibits, a children’s fishing class, music, vendors and more along the Yorktown Waterfront.

When: Saturday, July 16 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 16 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Where: Watermen’s Museum

Price: Free

The event will kick off with the Running of the Crabs along the waterfront and the York County Market from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

There will be musical performances all day long, including Bob Zentz, Clan MacCool and Winsome.

The full schedule and more info about the festival can be found, here.