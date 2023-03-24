YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Yorktown Middle School was placed under a modified lockdown Friday after students said they found a potential threat in the bathroom.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, students reported around 1 p.m. that they found a scrap of paper in the bathroom with writing indicating a potential threat at the school.

School administrators along with deputies initiated their emergency response and implemented their hold-in-place procedure, which is when class instruction continues while all movement in the building is restricted.

Deputies say the school remained in the hold-in-place for the rest of the school day so they could conduct the investigation.

An initial investigation did not reveal any evidence that the threat was credible. However, K9s found two bullets outside on school grounds.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing.