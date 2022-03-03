Yorktown man pleads guilty to possession of child porn

He will be sentenced in June 2022.

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Yorktown man has pleaded guilty to several counts of child pornography.

Court documents show that 28-year-old Richard Charles Myer was arrested in October 2019 after the York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office got a cyber-tip from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

The tip dates back to an incident in January 2018.

Myers was arrested in Hampton and was originally charged with six counts of child porn, but four were dropped.

He will be sentenced in June 2022.