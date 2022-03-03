Yorktown man pleads guilty to possession of child porn

York County

He will be sentenced in June 2022.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

28-year-old Richard Charles Myer (photo: York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Yorktown man has pleaded guilty to several counts of child pornography.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Court documents show that 28-year-old Richard Charles Myer was arrested in October 2019 after the York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office got a cyber-tip from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

The tip dates back to an incident in January 2018.

Myers was arrested in Hampton and was originally charged with six counts of child porn, but four were dropped.

He will be sentenced in June 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10