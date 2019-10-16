Yorktown man arrested on multiple counts of possession of child pornography

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Yorktown man is facing multiple counts of possession of child pornography after his arrest in Hampton, police say.

28-year-old Richard Charles Myer, who lives in the 100 block of Wicomico Turn, was arrested on Thursday, October 10, after police was notified of a case involving possession of child pornography.

The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office initially got hold of a cyber-tip from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children task force regarding the case on January 16, 2018.

Through numerous hours of intensive labor including getting search warrants, as well as searching computers and multiple homes, Myer was arrested in Hampton.

He is facing six counts of possession of child pornography.