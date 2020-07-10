Yorktown church to hold ‘labyrinth walk’ to reduce stress, bring peace to residents

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A church in Yorktown is turning to an ancient practice to help ease the minds and stress of residents during this health crisis and period of civil unrest.

Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Church Street in Yorktown, will host a “labyrinth walk” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The church calls the event a “way to quiet one’s mind, recover balance in life, and encourage meditation, insight, self-reflection, and stress reduction.”

According to the church, labyrinth walking is an ancient practice used in many cultures to help center a person and encourage prayer.

Labyrinths can be found in medical centers, parks, churches, schools, prisons, memorial parks, spas, cathedrals, and retreat centers and more, the church said.

While this is a public event, the church said it will be making sure social distancing protocols are followed. Only one person at a time will be able to walk the labyrinth. Foot coverings are required and will be provided by the church. Hand sanitizer will also be available for use.

The Parish Hall restrooms will not be open, but the Gallery at York Hall ones will be.

Parking is available in various spots around Yorktown.

The event will be cancelled if it rains.

