Yorktown Beach closes to swimmers, sunbathers due to COVID-19

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Yorktown Beach is closed to sunbathers and swimmers to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials say.

On March 24, York County Administrator Neil Morgan announced the immediate closure of Yorktown Beach to swimmers and sunbathers. The beach and riverwalk areas will remain open to pedestrians, but officials will enforce social distancing rules and group size limits of 10 people or less, Morgan said.

“We recognize that healthy outdoor activity is a positive thing in this difficult time, and with your cooperation hopefully we can continue to enjoy the beautiful space that is Yorktown Beach,” Morgan said in a video statement.

Nearby parking areas have been closed, including the upper level of the Riverwalk Landing parking terrace, the National Park Services beach picnic area, the Archer Cottage lot, and York hall, according to a county news release.

Public restrooms have also been closed, except for the facilities located near Freight Shed.

Anyone with questions should call York County officials at (757) 890-3300.

