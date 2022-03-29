YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — You have to be 18 to play the lottery, but a 10-year-old Yorktown girl took home a big prize from the Virginia Lottery not because of her luck, but her talent.

Lottery officials surprised Nitha Nithin at Coventry Elementary School Tuesday morning with the announcement that she is one of just three winners statewide in the “Thank A Teacher Art Contest.”

Her artwork will be on postcards the lottery will hand out for Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

“We’re going to be handing out postcards to students all around the state so they can scribble down a little note and thank their teacher personally, telling them why you think your teacher is the best in the world,” Lottery Deputy Director Frank Wagner said during the school assembly Tuesday.

Nithin told WAVY she was nervous accepting the award.

“Almost scared but a little bit happy… ‘Cause everybody is seeing it and I don’t know if that many people like it,” she said.

Nithin submitted three drawings in the contest. She described the winning piece to us saying, “This was inspired by teachers all around the world teaching students to be kind and smart.”

Nithin took home a $150 gift card and her school will receive a $1,000 from the Supply Room for its art department.

There are two other winners one from middle school and one from high school. You can learn more about the other winners at the Virginia Lottery Media Center.



