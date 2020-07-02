York woman who shot husband sentenced to 3 years, 6 months active prison time

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who shot and killed her husband at their York County home in September 2016 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Six years and six months of that sentence was suspended, according to court records. She will also be on probation for 10 years.

In January, Lynn Fogarty, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter instead of a first-degree murder charge she had faced in the York-Poquoson Circuit Court.

Fogarty shot and killed her husband, Giancarlo DiFazio, at their home on Burgundy Lane, prosecutors have said.

Authorities responded to the home on Burgundy Road in York County around 3:00 p.m. Sept. 25, 2016. The sheriff’s office said they arrived to find a man dead from a gunshot wound inside.

Fogarty was immedately detained. She was then arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors later upgraded the charge to first-degree murder, meaning they alleged it was premeditated.

The charge Fogarty eventually pleaded guilty to was voluntary manslaughter.

