York sheriff’s office searching for missing 18-year-old woman who may need medication

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an 18-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says Ariana Noelle Kilpatrick was reported missing Thursday after she didn’t show up for a scheduled doctor’s appointment.

She was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Bypass Road.

She is 18 years old, about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds.

She may need medication.

As of 6:45 p.m., deputies were in the area looking for Kilpatrick.

Those who know where Kilpatrick is, or who have information on where she can be found should contact the FB Tip Line at 757-890-4999.

