York sheriff’s office looking for owner of car, passengers that may have information on triple shooting

Screenshot from footage released by YPSO that may be related to shooting at Embassy Suites in Williamsburg Aug. 2. (Photo courtesy: YPSO)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has released a video of a dark-colored vehicle and several people passengers who may have information related to a shooting that injured three people earlier this month.

The shooting happened Aug. 2 at 3006 Mooretown Road, which is an Embassy Suites hotel. The sheriff’s office said all three people’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help identifying the owner or location of the car, which is a dark-colored Mercedes.

Police believe the three people seen with the car in the video may have information on the shooting.

The quality of the video released by the sheriff’s office is poor, but shows the car pull up to an overhang — the location of which wasn’t identified by the sheriff’s office — and park with its hazard lights on.

A person then gets out of the back seat on the right side and appears to reach back into the car. A second person then gets out from the other side of the back seat and comes around to the right side of the car.

Together, those two people appear to pull or assist a third person out of the back seat. The other person appears to be limp or unable to stand on their own.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or contact Investigator Weaver at Alexa.Weaver@yorkcounty.gov. Please refer to case number 2102545.