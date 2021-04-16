York schools to hold graduations at Langley Speedway

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the football field as the sun begins to set for their graduation ceremony in Saltillo, Miss. The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP, File)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York County School Division has made plans for this year’s high school graduations to be held at Langley Speedway.

According to an announcement Friday, the division will hold the graduations rain or shine on June 14 and 15. The York River Academy ceremony will be at Yorktown Middle School at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

In case of severe weather, the alternative dates for all but York River Academy are June 16 and 17.

The ceremonies will be held at the start/finish line of the race track.

“The dates and venue for graduation were selected based on criteria developed by a committee comprising students, parents, school and division administrators, and teachers. The committee’s top priorities included that the ceremonies take place on or before June 18, return to a more traditional format with students seated together as a class, and take place at a venue allowing the maximum number of guests possible,” the division wrote in a news release.

Indoor venues are limited to only 500 guests, per Gov. Ralph Northam’s latest executive order on graduation restrictions due to the coronavirus.

Ticket allotment will vary by size of each high school’s graduating class, but each student should get at least for tickets for loved ones, the division said.

All ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the division’s YouTube page.

More details will be sent out in the upcoming weeks, the division said.