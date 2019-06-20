York Schools principal charged with domestic assault, put on administrative leave

York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A York County principal is on administrative leave after she was arrested and charged with domestic assault.

York authorities say Mt. Vernon Elementary Principal Kristin Bolam was arrested last week in connection to a reported assault on May 3. A local doctor’s office contacted police that day after a juvenile family member of Bolam’s was seen for scratches on his neck and a bruise on his leg.

After an investigation, police took out a domestic assault charge on Bolam and made an arrest June 14. She was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

The school district said Bolam self reported her assault charge and was placed on administrative leave, and the district was aware of the incident before police released information on Wednesday.

