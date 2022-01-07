York Schools prepping for potential shift to virtual learning; low attendance not sustainable, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County Public Schools are also preparing for a potential shift to virtual learning due to the omicron surge.

Superintendent Dr. Victor Shandor recently said he’s still confident of COVID mitigation strategies in schools, but district officials said in an update on Thursday that community transmission rates, which are at all-time highs, are affecting both staff and student attendance and it’s not sustainable.

As of Dec. 7, 2022, York’s COVID dashboard was reporting 211 active cases, with the highest at Tabb High School (27 cases). There have been 94 new cases reported since Jan. 1.

With that in mind, teachers this week prepared for a possible shift to virtual learning. Though Virginia law doesn’t allow the whole district to switch to virtual, York schools can do so with individuals schools or classrooms.

“To reiterate, the division has not made a decision to shift any classes or schools to virtual at this time, but every family should have a plan in place to support learning at home,” the statement on Thursday read. “We will continue to monitor our status daily and communicate any operating schedule changes to families if, and when, any changes become necessary.”

Other school districts in Hampton Roads are also preparing for a possible shift to virtual learning, including Chesapeake. Districts nationwide are also grappling with whether or not to switch back to virtual learning.