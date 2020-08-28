York school division waives $50 device insurance for students; elementary device pickup begins Friday

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — With virtual learning now the norm in most school divisions, York County school officials say they are waiving a $50 insurance payment for students’ school-issued devices.

Parents that are receiving a division-issued device won’t need to make any payments for device insurance in York County this school year, per new guidance from the Virginia Department of Education.

Families will also receive a 1:1 Technology Program Handbook, which includes information on possible costs for lost or damaged devices.

Elementary school device handouts begin Friday. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They can be picked up at any of the following locations:

Magruder Elementary – Gym vestibule entrance (door A3 – front of building)

Grafton High – Attendance office entrance (door C1 – rear of building)

Tabb High – Main entrance (door A1 – front of building)

York High – Gym hall entrance (door D3 – side of building)

Those picking up devices should wear a mask and bring a driver’s license or military ID card.

There is no schedule for secondary students to pick up their devices. The division plans to start that process next week and over Labor Day weekend if necessary.

