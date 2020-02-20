York school division says additional changes to Grafton students schedule may be necessary

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County School Division officials say they have found additional damage in the electrical room where a fire started earlier this month.

Officials said it’s unclear whether the newfound damage will affect the restoration timeline.

Getting students back into the facility could take months, officials have said.

York County schools also said the schedule for Grafton students attending class at other schools this semester on a revised schedule will change again.

The school division previously said the new schedule, which involves some students going to school on Saturdays, was subject to change.

“Based on the discovery of additional damage and ongoing conversations with the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) regarding options for meeting state mandates, the division will need to take additional action regarding school schedules for the remainder of the school year,” the division wrote in an update.

“Unfortunately, as we also face the possibility of weather affecting schedules this week, we believe it would be premature to finalize schedule adjustments at this time. The division remains committed to communicating with our families in a timely and transparent manner as we navigate this situation. We will provide our next status report as soon as possible,” the division said.

