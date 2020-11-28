York-Poquoson Sherriff’s Office need help identifying porch pirate

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking the community in identifying a porch pirate.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man in the photos allegedly stole a package off a doorstep in the 200 block of Oakwood Drive on Black Friday.

If you can identify this person please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.