York-Poquoson Sherriff’s Office need help identifying porch pirate

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking the community in identifying a porch pirate.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man in the photos allegedly stole a package off a doorstep in the 200 block of Oakwood Drive on Black Friday.
If you can identify this person please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
