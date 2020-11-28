York-Poquoson Sherriff’s Office need help identifying porch pirate

York County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking the community in identifying a porch pirate.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man in the photos allegedly stole a package off a doorstep in the 200 block of Oakwood Drive on Black Friday.

 If you can identify this person please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10