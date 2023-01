YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has a new member.

The sheriff’s office recently welcomed Sarge, a bloodhound that will be used to search for missing or lost people as well as those evading law enforcement.

Sarge was born in November and is the first hire by Sheriff Montgomery.

Deputies say Sarge is currently training with the sheriff’s office and already excelling.

Courtesy – York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Courtesy – York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Courtesy – York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office