YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam.

According to the office, they have received calls from citizens saying they have been contacted by someone claiming to be from YPSO and saying that they had missed jury duty.

The scammer would use a real YPSO employee’s name and would ask citizens to give them money or gift cards to make the fine go away.

YPSO wants to remind citizens that they would never call and ask for any type of payment for things such as missed jury duty or warrants.