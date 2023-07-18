YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to name their new K9.
According to a press release, the 15-month-old German Shepherd was selected last week and the office had their current K9 handlers each submit one name that the public could choose from.
Below are the names that were picked:
- K9 Maverick
- K9 Murphy
- K9 Cannon
- K9 Nitro
Those who would like to participate can choose the name they like the best and comment on the office’s nextdoor page. Voting will end on July 20 at 7 a.m.