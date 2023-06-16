YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson’s Sheriff’s Office will host a free course on Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (C.R.A.S.E) on June 21.

This class will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 301 Goodwin Neck Road at the York-Poquoson Sheriff Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the event will provide attendees with strategies on how to react in an active shooter, hostage, or robbery situation. The course will also cover the history and prevalence of these events.

The class will also inform participants on their response options in active shooter situations, and will emphasize the importance of conducting drills as a preventative measure. The Sheriff’s Office taught a similar course back in May, and they continue to inform the public on how to protect themselves and others in times of extreme danger.

If you are interested in attending this free class, sign up by using this link.