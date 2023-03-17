YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a gun safety class on March 30.
The free class will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be offered to citizens of York County and Poquoson who are 18 or older. Participants will be asked to bring an ID to the class.
This is a general handgun safety course and a completion certificate will be given at the end of the two-hour course. The class is lecture-only and does not meet the safety course criteria required to apply for a concealed carry permit.
Those who are interested in attending the class can sign up with this link.