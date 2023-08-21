YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is offering a gun safety class to York County and Poquoson residents.

It will be a general handgun safety course, and not a concealed carry course. However, it does meet safety course criteria required to apply for a concealed carry permit. The course will be lecture only and does not provide hands-on training.

Participants will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the two-hour course.

The classes are free and will be held on Sept. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 301 Goodwin Neck Rd. Residents must be at least 18-years-old to participate.