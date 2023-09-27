YORK, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office will hold a Drug Take Back event in October.

Citizens will be able to drop off expired or unneeded prescription pills, patches and liquid medications in effort to prevent drug abuse and theft.

The event is free and no questions will be asked, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Drugs and vape pens (without internal batteries) can be dropped off on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the York County Public Works Complex, 105 Service Drive.

On the same day, the York County Beautification Committee will provide a paper shredding service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the Drug Take Back event contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at (757) 890-3630.