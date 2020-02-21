York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office seeks information in Southern Plumbing burglary

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a burglary at a business last month.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, Southern Plumbing, 1947 George Washington Memorial Highway, was burglarized around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 24.

The sheriff’s office said they do not know who committed the burglary.

A witness in the area said they saw two people in a white Mercedes Benz SUV “acting suspicious” just before the burglary.

The vehicle and the subjects were last seen driving down Shamrock Road with the rear end of the vehicle sagiing “very low to the ground.”

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Refer to report #2000323.

