York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office respond to reported water rescue

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Several York County first responders and agencies responded to a reported water rescue early Sunday morning.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office stated that the call for the incident came in just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Harwood’s Mill Reservoir on Oriana Road in the Grafton area of York County.

The reservoir is owned by the City of Newport News and is part of the Newport News Waterworks system.

Authorities say a “complete coordinated search of the reservoir occurred including on the ground, on the water, along the shoreline as well as from the air through the use of drones” was made in response to the incident.

Units are still on the scene, however officials say no witness or caller has yet to come forward.



Any information regarding the incident can be directed to the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety at 757-890-3600 or the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-3630.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

