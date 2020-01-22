York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office opens space for safe exchanges, purchases

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson sheriff says there’s now a designated “safe exchange zone” at the sheriffs office.

“This is our safe exchange for people who do buy things on the Internet, who exchange stuff,” Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs said.

It’s right in the sheriff’s office parking lot, next to a bright yellow sign. The department is located at 301 Goodwin Neck Road.

More security cameras have been added to make sure the entire space can be seen 24/7. Extra lighting was also added.

“We hope that this at least enhances people’s chance of being safe. Nothing is guaranteed 100 percent, but we would rather have you here as opposed to some empty parking lot somewhere,” he said.

Diggs says there are things people can also do to stay safe besides what the sheriff’s office has provided.

“There’s other tips. Take someone with you. If you’re the seller, you want cash. You don’t want to take a check; people write bad checks,” he said.

He also suggests leaving a note at home letting people know you’re going to make an exchange.

The sheriff says they’ll also be looking to expand this program into the upper part of the county.

