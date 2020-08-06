York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office need help identifying person possibly stealing tools from garage

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the person pictured below who may have been involved in stealing a number of tools from a garage.

The incident happened on July 22 in the 500 block of Schooner Boulevard in York County.

Stolen tools include:

Bosch Router

Bosch Jigsaw

Various Husky hand tools

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Refer to report #2002292.

