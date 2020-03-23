Live Now
York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly double shooting

York County

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal double shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

At approximately 6:18 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the Coventry area of York County. 

Upon arrival, two subjects were found inside a residence, both with gunshot wounds. One of which was a male pronounced dead on scene, and the other a female who was transported to a nearby Riverside Regional Hospital.

According to officials, the female passed away shortly after transportation.

Deputies are still on-scene and investigating but believe this was the result of a domestic dispute. Officials report that the public is not in danger.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be released as it becomes available.

