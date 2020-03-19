York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office identifies body found in Yorktown Tuesday

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has identified the body that was found near a picnic area in Yorktown Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the body is identified as 53-year-old Roberta Beale of Lackey.

The investigation and medical examiner’s office did not find any indications of foul play.

“Our sincere sympathy goes out to the family of Mrs. Beale,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

According to the York-Poquoson’s Sheriff’s Office, deputies and investigators responded to the 600 block of Water Street just around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Reports say that a witness was walking in the beach picnic area and made the call after seeing the body near the shore.

York-Poquoson deputies and investigators worked with the FBI, National Park Service and Virginia Marine Resource Commission to identify the victim.

