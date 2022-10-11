YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A deputy with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office was arrested on domestic assault charges earlier this month.

According to Poquoson Police, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Church Street around 11 p.m. on October 1 regarding a call about a domestic situation.

Officers later arrested 35-year-old Kyle Hinshaw on charges of domestic assault and battery. He was taken into custody on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

In an inquiry from 10 On Your Side, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Hinshaw is a deputy with the sheriff’s office. An internal investigation regarding the charges is now underway.

No further information has been released.