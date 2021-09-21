York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office changes policy to allow beards

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies in York County will now be allowed to grow beards if they choose.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted the announcement Tuesday letting the public know some deputies may look a little different in the upcoming few weeks. The new policy allowing beards went into effect Tuesday.

Previously, beards were not in compliance with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office’s uniform and grooming policies. Trimmed goatees have been allowed.

Deputies will still be expected to keep the beard short and “well-groomed.”

“Our deputies go above and beyond every day, and our commitment to the highest quality service will never change. Our appearance in uniform may change, but our professionalism and dedication to our community will not,” Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs wrote in the announcement Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office joins some other law enforcement agencies in Hampton Roads that allow beards under their uniform and grooming policies, including Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Norfolk made the change in October 2019, saying it was the first department in Hampton Roads to make the change. The policy also included a new allowance for visible tattoos on officers’ arms.

Virginia Beach made the change to allow beards in November 2020.