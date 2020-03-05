York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office asking residents to check security footage after shots fired

YORK, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responded to the Tabb area for a report of shots fired early Thursday morning.

The caller heard gunshots and a vehicle in the area of Running Man Trail and Big Bethel Road. Deputies found damage to a home but no injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking nearby residents with security cameras to check their footage between the times of 4 a.m. to 4:45 a.m. on March 5.

Any footage found can be emailed to shelley.ward@yorkcounty.gov.

