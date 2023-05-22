YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for their “Sheriff’s Citizen Academy”.
The program is a 12-week session that will give York County and Poquoson citizens the opportunity to learn more about the Sheriff’s Office and the criminal justice system.
The Sheriff’s Citizen Academy will cover the following topics:
- 911 Communications
- Criminal investigations
- Criminal law
- DWI investigations
- Family violence
- Firearms and weapons use
- Hiring
- Hostage negotiations
- Jail operations
- Narcotics enforcement
- Policies and procedures
- Tactical operations
- Training
The academy is free but participants are required to attend 10 of the 12 sessions to receive a certification. Participants will also be required to ride with a deputy of patrol for four hours.
To learn more about the academy and to find the application, visit the York County website.