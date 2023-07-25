YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for its Citizens Academy for Youth.

The program is open to kids ages 14 to 19 and will take place from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SCA for Youth is a weeklong class that will give participants an inside look into the operations of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office. Students will take part in a number of activities and will learn about how to become a Deputy Sheriff, alcohol & drugs, traffic laws, and the dangers of distracted driving.

To apply, those interested must complete the application, which can be found on the YPSO website. YPSO will then notify those who were accepted into the program by mail. The class is limited to 15 students and is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.