YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is offering a session of a national crime prevention program.

Deputies will be hosting the NRA’s Refuse To Be A Victim course from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office on Goodwin Neck Road.

Lessons will include ways to be safe at home, as well as mental preparedness. The course will also cover topics such as travel security, automobile security and home security.

Register online.