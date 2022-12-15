YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) —York Poquoson Sheriff Danny Digg’s office is getting emptier by the day, as he packs memories into the cardboard box.

His uniform is up for good this time after 23 years, but he says his passion for helping the community is never ending.

He hopes his legacy is clear.

“I want them to know that I really cared about the community, that I really cared about my deputies, and I supported my deputies. My number one goal was to make this a good place to work,” said Diggs.

Diggs has seen a lot during his tenure, his department was one of the first in the area to introduce new policing methods.

“We were one of the first in the region to do body cams, we were one of the first in the region to do tasers, we got away from the baton and nightstick kind of thing,” Diggs explained.

He started as a dispatcher in 1976 and worked his way up.

Now, he’s ready to hand off the baton to Major Ron Montogomery who was his mentor back in the day and has been his right-hand man.

“I couldn’t ask for anybody better…Major Montgomery had his swearing-in last Friday, I took off my badge and gave it to him,” stated Diggs.

It’s a tradition he hopes continues long after he’s gone.

“I just want to say thanks to everyone in the community who has supported me, and I have great community-wide support. I really want to thank my deputies who have been out there, day and night, 24/7, rain or shine, who have done an outstanding job,” said Diggs.

When one door closes, another one opens, and now Diggs is on to the next challenge.

“It’s exciting I’m moving on to the next chapter of my life after a very long career in law enforcement,” he smiled.

Diggs is running for State Senate next year, and is looking forward to fitting in some more fishing.