York fire officials say Grafton Complex fire started in electrical switchgear equipment

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials say a fire in the electrical equipment room at the Grafton School Complex originated in the electrical switchgear equipment.

The specific cause of the fire is still unknown and “very complicated to determine,” York County Fire and Life Safety wrote on Facebook Thursday.

Investigation is continuing through multiple agencies and experts, including insurance representatives, in an effort to find a more specific cause.

Fire officials say the majority of the fire happened in the electrical room but the entire complex was impacted by smoke traveling throughout the building.

The worst smoke impacts are in the middle school portion of the complex.

Damage estimates are currently being put together by York County School Division staff and insurance adjusters.

York County fire officials will not participate in any further damage information such as costs of repair or restoration.

The complex is closed through Sunday, school division officials said Thursday. The division has not given an estimated opening date.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.