York deputies arrest 23-year-old after responding to call of fighting, shots fired on Queens Drive

York County

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say they arrested a 23-year-old man after they responded to a report of a large group of people fighting and shots fired in York County.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 200 block of Queens Drive at 12:19 a.m. Sunday for a report of a “large group of people” fighting.

When deputies were enroute, another call came in reporting possible shots fired, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

When they arrived, deputies saw a “large group” of people and cars fleeing the area at a “high rate of speed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies located multiple shell casings in the area, but did not receive reports of any injuries.

During the incident, they arrested 23-year-old Malik Tyler, of Petersburg.

He is charged with obstructing justice, drunk in public and providing a false ID.

Virginia State Police also assisted with the call.

