YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announced it is hosting another free gun safety class.

Citizens of York and Poquoson 18 years of age and older are invited to attend the class on June 6.

It’s being held at 301 Goodwin Neck Road from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will touch on general handgun safety. The Sheriff’s Office said this is not a concealed carry course. It’s also not a hands-on course.

Participants will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the course.

If you want to attend, you can register at this link. Bring your photo ID to the class and note that doors will close promptly at 6:05 p.m.

Future classes are planned for the following dates: July 11, August 3, September 12, October 5, November 2, December 12. Check back at this link to register for the next month’s class.