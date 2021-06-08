York County teacher wins vacation, $5,000 for school supplies from Virginia Lottery

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Teachers have been the backbone of the pandemic. These frontline heroes have gone above and beyond to educate our children in a new world. On Tuesday, one local teacher got a big, surprise thank you.

Kelley Payne, an English teacher at Tabb Middle School, received a Virginia-themed vacation courtesy of the Virginia Lottery’s “Thank a Teacher” campaign. Her school is also a winner. It will receive a $5,000 credit from The Supply Room to use to buy school supplies.

Payne is one of two teachers selected at random for the prize, out of more than 3,000 applicants. During Teacher Appreciation Week, teachers received a special “thank-you” note as part of the Virginia Lottery’s Thank a Teacher campaign, and Payne submitted the code found on the card for her chance to win.

She has been teaching for 20 years. She got the exciting news Tuesday during a special visit to the school, which included Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam.

