York County students will return to school before Labor Day this fall

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Students in York County will return to the classroom before Labor Day this upcoming school year.

The York County School Board on Monday approved the 2021-22 calendar to begin next school year on Aug. 30, prior to Labor Day.

The school division said the decision was made after reviewing feedback from parents, students and staff.

Virginia state law now allows public schools to start classes before Labor Day. Until 2019, divisions were required to get a special waiver to start before the holiday.

Under the state law now, the Friday before Labor Day needs to be a student holiday.

In terms of the coronavirus, the York County School Division is planning for a five-day, in-person learning schedule for the upcoming school year, pending any state and federal guidance.

York County is one of several school districts considering starting class before Labor Day this year to make up for learning loss during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, York County Superintendent Dr. Victor Shandor said he supported the early start.

He said it would help teachers conduct assessments for students to see where they are before breaking into regular instruction.

