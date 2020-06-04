York County Sheriff’s Office arrest two following early morning pursuit

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said two early morning pursuits from Gloucester Country led to the arrest of two individuals Wednesday.

Two others remain at large.

Authorities said they responded to a burglary alarm at County Auto Brokers in York County around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies arrived on the and discovered forced entry to the rear of the business. Officials reported the business cleared with no suspect or suspect found on the scene.

Then, around 6:15 a.m. the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office notified YPSO dispatch of a pursuit heading into York County regarding a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle they were pursuing had been stolen from Auto Max in Gloucester about an hour earlier.

YPSO took over the pursuit. Shortly after, the stolen vehicle crashed in the area of Route 17 and Grafton Drive.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Randy Ronnie Boone, II, a resident of Norfolk, was arrested.

Stolen property wanted from County Auto Brokers was recovered.

Police charged Boone with breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, grand larceny, felonious assault, receiving stolen goods, eluding police, wearing a mask in public place, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, no driver’s license and a failure to obey a traffic light.

York County investigators say 18-year-old Rodriguez Rashad Lynch has charged in connection with the incident at County Auto Brokers.

Lynch, also from Norfolk, was taken into custody by the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office for the pursuit of another vehicle that had been stolen from Auto Max in Gloucester.

Authorities said Lynch wrecked the stolen vehicle in Gloucester at the foot of the Coleman Bridge.

Lynch has been charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit felony and

wearing a mask in public.

Other charges have also been obtained by the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office for the two men.

Authorities say two additional offenders have not been identified at this time. Anyone with additional information their identity can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use YPSO FB Tip Line at (757) 890-4999.

