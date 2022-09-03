YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY)- The York County-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after he fled from deputies Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is out on foot in the area of Dare Road and Lakeside Drive. The Sheriff’s Office has both deputies and a K9 tracking in the area.

YPSO says they are searching for a 38-year-old black male, approximately 6 foot 1 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark motorcycle jacket with red in it. He also had a black/silver motorcycle helmet.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous and asks residents to stay inside their homes.

Anyone living in the area who has a Ring, Nest, or other home security system is asked to please check to see if anyone has been spotted running on their property.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see anything.