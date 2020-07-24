York County schools superintendent recommends starting fall semester with remote learning

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Following suit of many other school divisions in Hampton Roads, York County School Division officials are recommending starting the fall semester with remote learning.

Division Superintendent Dr. Victor Shandor wrote an email to families Thursday saying he is going to recommend the school board adopt a remote learning model to start the fall semester on Sept. 8.

“By beginning in a Remote Learning Model, we not only protect our students and staff, we also create a more stable learning environment for the start of the school year,” Shandor wrote.

The school board will consider Shandor’s recommendation during their meeting July 30 at 5 p.m., which will be livestreamed.

Before that meeting, the division will host two public comment sessions on Monday, July 27 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, July 28 at noon.

Shandor said the division had come up with several possible models for instruction this fall, as recommended by the state.

Those models include:

Traditional Model: All students in school five days a week

Hybrid Model: All students alternate between being in school and learning at home

Leveled Model: Elementary students will alternate between being in school and learning at home, while secondary students will learn from home five days a week

Remote Model: All students learn from home

Shandor said he and his team spent months conducting research, reviewing community health data, listening to our stakeholders, and consulting with local health department experts to plan for the start of school.

“As a parent of three students enrolled in the York County School Division, I have faith in our teachers, administrators, support staff and as well as our community that we can make this a successful school year for our students. I am certain we will provide all students and families an improved experience from our emergency learning models in the spring,” Shandor wrote to families.

To leave a video comment for the public comment period, upload recorded video via Dropbox prior to 8 a.m. Monday, July 27.

Stakeholders can also call 757-833-7127 between 8 a.m. Friday, July 24 and 8 a.m. Monday, July 27 to leave their comment.

