York County Schools shift to remote learning this week to prevent potential coronavirus spike

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York County School Division is reminding its students and parents that it has switched to a remote platform this week to prevent a potential virus spike.

“As we have evaluated the potential for a spike following the holidays and the time required to contact trace with confidence, all students are in a temporary shift to the Remote Model this week,” the school posted to its Twitter Sunday night.

The remote week will run from Monday, Nov. 30, until Friday, Dec. 4. Information has not been released on the exact date the school plans to resume in-person learning.